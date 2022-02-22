Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.71. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.35 and a 12 month high of C$15.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

