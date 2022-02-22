Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $124.48 and a 1-year high of $185.55. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

