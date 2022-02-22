NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6,808.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,808 ($92.59) and last traded at GBX 6,846 ($93.10), with a volume of 172842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,850 ($93.16).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($127.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($119.42).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,585.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,866.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.18) per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($105.47) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,947.16). Also, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($52.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,618.12).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

