NEXT (NEXT) Trading 22% Lower This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. NEXT has a total market cap of $472,832.52 and approximately $229.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00280535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002104 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

