NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.62

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43.
NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)
Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
