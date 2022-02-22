NextDAO Price Down 12.1% This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $561,733.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,281,111,030 coins and its circulating supply is 2,240,878,920 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

