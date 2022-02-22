Nextdoor (KIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KIND opened at 6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.82. Nextdoor has a one year low of 4.87 and a one year high of 18.59.

KIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,515,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

