Nextdoor (KIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE KIND opened at 6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.82. Nextdoor has a one year low of 4.87 and a one year high of 18.59.
KIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Nextdoor Company Profile
Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nextdoor (KIND)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.