Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Critical Analysis

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08%

This table compares Nextdoor and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 7.36 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -8.14

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Health Catalyst 0 1 8 1 3.00

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 13.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.55%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Nextdoor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

