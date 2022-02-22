NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NFYEF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

