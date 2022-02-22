NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 701,468 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Earnings History for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

