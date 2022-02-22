Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.35. Noah has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.23.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Noah by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.