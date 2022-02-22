Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.68.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
NOAH stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.35. Noah has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Noah by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.