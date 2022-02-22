Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 731,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,637. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

