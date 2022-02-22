Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.