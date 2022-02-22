Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.824-$9.133 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Nordson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,403. Nordson has a 1 year low of $185.30 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

