Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NDSN stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.38. 369,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 12 month low of $185.30 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

