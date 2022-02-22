Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 369,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.94. Nordson has a 52-week low of $185.30 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

