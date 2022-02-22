Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Nordstrom accounts for approximately 15.0% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Nordstrom worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after acquiring an additional 711,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

