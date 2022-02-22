Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.22 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

