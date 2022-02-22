Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 111,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.