Novanta (NOVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Novanta stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.