Novanta (NOVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Novanta alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novanta by 758.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.