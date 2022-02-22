Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 154.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.57.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $292.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,961 shares of company stock worth $7,947,592 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.