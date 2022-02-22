Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $28,038,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $1,876,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. NU has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

