Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 6.7%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 3,669,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,344,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Nuformix alerts:

In other news, insider Alastair James Riddell purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,439.96).

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.