Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Nutrien worth $42,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 128,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,985. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

