NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NUVA opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NuVasive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

