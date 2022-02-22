Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUWE shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nuwellis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

