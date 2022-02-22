NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 269.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 114,129 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,084,699. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $580.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.