Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Cap of $13,848.38

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $13,848.38 and approximately $143.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,717.32 or 1.00099445 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,637,382 coins and its circulating supply is 36,752,754 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

