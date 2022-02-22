O3Swap (O3) One Day Volume Tops $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.13 or 0.06898374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.91 or 0.99925372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049999 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

