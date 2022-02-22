Oasis Network Reaches One Day Volume of $183.65 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $799.24 million and approximately $183.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

