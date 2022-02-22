OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as low as C$2.15. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 1,393,111 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

