Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON OSEC opened at GBX 79.27 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.28. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 77.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.82.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
