Oddz Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $390,842.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

