ODIN PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $7,701.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.63 or 0.06853500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.77 or 0.99799958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050220 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.