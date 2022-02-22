Odyssey Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.86 million and $35,995.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

