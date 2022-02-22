Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 241,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

