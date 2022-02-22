Offshift (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00015669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and $1.94 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

