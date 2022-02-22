Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 1,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.
About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil Search (OISHY)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.