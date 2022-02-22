OIN Finance (OIN) One Day Volume Tops $275,425.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $275,425.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

