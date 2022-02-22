Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.91

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1261403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

