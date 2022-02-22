ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 856.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,523,000 after buying an additional 571,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

OKE opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

