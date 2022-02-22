OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.
A number of research firms recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
ONEW stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $62.79.
In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $3,249,021 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
