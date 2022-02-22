OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ONEW stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $3,249,021 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

