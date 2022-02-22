Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.16% of Onto Innovation worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 25.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,724. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

