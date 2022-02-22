Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

