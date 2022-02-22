Ontology (ONT) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Ontology has a total market cap of $425.33 million and approximately $48.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00191346 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00393539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059722 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

