Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)
See Also
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.