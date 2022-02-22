Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

