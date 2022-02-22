OpenOcean Trading Down 21.2% This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.90 or 0.06876516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.70 or 1.00079148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049704 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

