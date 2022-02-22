Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.70. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

