Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) vs. Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Head-To-Head Review

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Optibase alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Optibase and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optibase and Alset EHome International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 4.29 $6.43 million ($0.40) -30.57 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 0.82 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Optibase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset EHome International.

Summary

Optibase beats Alset EHome International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.