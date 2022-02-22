Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $270,161.60 and $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,984.71 or 0.99620068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00243594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00142681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00293896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

